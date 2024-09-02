Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 816,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 652,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

