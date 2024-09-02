Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 185 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $189.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.67. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.