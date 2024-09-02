Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 227 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $615.07 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $622.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $234.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

