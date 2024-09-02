Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 2,788 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

