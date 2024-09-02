Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

CMG stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

View Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.