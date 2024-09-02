Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 106,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE XFLT opened at $6.89 on Monday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Dividend Announcement

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

