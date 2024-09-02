Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.85.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.