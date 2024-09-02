Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys Shares of 2,477 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

