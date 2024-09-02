Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after buying an additional 6,121,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

