Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $903.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $945.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $954.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.55%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

