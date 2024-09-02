Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $266,000 Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHAK opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.34 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

