Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $324,000 Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after acquiring an additional 625,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,746,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,121,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,067,000 after purchasing an additional 106,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $24.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -365.85%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

