Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $343,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.