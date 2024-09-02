Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,171,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

