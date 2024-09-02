Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $371,000 Stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BLW opened at $14.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

