Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $692,000 Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 69.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.