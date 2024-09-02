Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 103.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,527 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

