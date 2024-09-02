Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $209,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 25.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 389,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after buying an additional 379,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

BMAY opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.