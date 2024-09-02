Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $509,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $96.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $882,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.12.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

