Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.40 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.90.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

