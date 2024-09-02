Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

MCK opened at $561.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

