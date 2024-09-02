Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 1,993 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,874,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,098,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 678.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,151,000.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

