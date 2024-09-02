Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 287,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

