Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $127.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.66.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

