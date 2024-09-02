Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 199.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after purchasing an additional 274,229,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walmart by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

WMT opened at $77.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

