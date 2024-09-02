Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,791.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,696.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.