Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

