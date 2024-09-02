Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 143 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $478.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.75. The company has a market capitalization of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.