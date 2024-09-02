Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 386 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $87.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

