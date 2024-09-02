Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 405 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,952,000 after buying an additional 80,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,551,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after buying an additional 879,707 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,592,000 after buying an additional 57,819 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $196.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

