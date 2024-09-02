Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 49,587 Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,587 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BCAT opened at $16.59 on Monday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.76%.

