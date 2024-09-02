Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Argus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

