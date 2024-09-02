Contrasting Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 2,013.64% -6.66% -3.39% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 90.80 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

35.7% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Altex Industries beats California Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

