Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Copa worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

