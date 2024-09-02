Copart (CPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect Copart to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Copart Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Copart stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28. Copart has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.79.
About Copart
