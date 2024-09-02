Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.06. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $10.61 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 34.50%.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$121.33.

NA opened at C$123.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.27 and a 52 week high of C$127.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.15.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total value of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

