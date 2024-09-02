Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $57.30 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.