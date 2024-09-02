Critical Review: Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) versus ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cyber Apps World has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyber Apps World and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyber Apps World 0 0 0 0 N/A ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyber Apps World and ATIF’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyber Apps World N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.35) -0.46 ATIF $2.45 million 3.31 -$2.88 million ($0.52) -1.31

Cyber Apps World has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyber Apps World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cyber Apps World and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyber Apps World N/A -179.28% 27.01% ATIF -1,017.40% -335.49% -161.05%

Summary

Cyber Apps World beats ATIF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyber Apps World

(Get Free Report)

Cyber Apps World Inc. develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc. in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

About ATIF

(Get Free Report)

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States. Its consulting services primarily include due diligence review, market research and feasibility study, business plan drafting, accounting record review, and business analysis and recommendations; reorganization, pre-listing education and tutoring, talent search, legal and audit firm recommendation and coordination, VIE contracts and other public-listing related documents review, merger and acquisition planning, investor referral and pre-listing equity financing source identification and recommendations, and independent directors and audit committee candidate's recommendation. The company also offers shell company identification and recommendation for customers expecting to become publicly listed through reverse merger transaction; assistance in preparation of customers' public filings for IPO or reverse merger transactions; and assistance in answering comments and questions received from regulatory agencies. In addition, it operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media website focuses on distributing financial news and information. ATIF Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.