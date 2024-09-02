Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,147 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,091 shares of company stock worth $11,260,132 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $212.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.14 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.16 and a 12 month high of $251.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

