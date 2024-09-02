Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $125.17 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.64 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $91,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $91,771.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,135,338.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,385 shares of company stock worth $2,700,882. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

