Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,684,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% during the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $41.65 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

