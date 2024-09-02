Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,828 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $586.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.23. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

