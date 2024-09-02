Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $158.15 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.73%.

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,483.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

