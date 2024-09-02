Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Evergy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

