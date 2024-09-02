Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,855 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NOV by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of NOV by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

