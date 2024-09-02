Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,071 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,762 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,418 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,204,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,715,000 after buying an additional 10,885,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,623,000 after buying an additional 2,166,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.78 on Monday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.