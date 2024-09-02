Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $653,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after buying an additional 34,854 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after acquiring an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $963,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $119.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The company had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.