Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $665,000 Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $150.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,326 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

