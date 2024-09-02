Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $702,000 Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Insulet by 81.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,631 shares of company stock worth $2,039,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $202.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $223.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.59 and a 200-day moving average of $183.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

