Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4,411.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 518,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 506,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,140 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,550,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 880,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,685,000 after purchasing an additional 131,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.68 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.